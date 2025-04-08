POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are raising the reward for information in the case of a deadly shooting that took place at a Pompano Beach smoke shop.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is offering $60,000 for help in finding the person who fatally shot a smoke shop employee.

The shooting happened at the Fire Up Smoke Shop on East Sample Road and Northeast 12th Terrace, March 30.

Deputies said the gunman approached the front counter with a gun and shot 27-year-old Sayf Abdelaziz. The gunman then fled the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $60,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.