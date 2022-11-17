WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives are raising the reward for information on the person who left menacing messages in Weston.

The Broward’s Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $15,000 for help finding the person responsible for spray-painting antisemitic and racist messages.

Last month, swastikas were scrawled on walls and signs at Hunters Pointe Park.

Over the weekend, similar messages were seen within the Weston Hill Community.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

