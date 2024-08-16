HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested two people after, investigators said, they led deputies on an early morning pursuit in Broward County that ended with a bailout from a stolen SUV in Hollywood.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident started just after 3 a.m. on Friday when a BSO Pompano Beach District deputy spotted the stolen vehicle merging onto Interstate 95 from Atlantic Boulevard.

The BSO Aviation Unit was called to keep an eye on the vehicles while detectives from BSO’s K-9 Unit were also brought in to assist.

Investigators said the driver eventually parked the stolen SUV behind a business near the 2800 block of North 28th Terrace in Hollywood. Both suspects then fled the vehicle on foot.

With the help of BSO’s Aviation Unit, officers from the K-9 Unit were able to locate the driver, identified as 27-year-old Stanley Lebrun, and take him into custody. The passenger, 28-year-old Kerly Derisma, was also caught by deputies after a brief struggle.

Video footage from the scene showed multiple BSO units in the area where the pursuit ended, as well as a tow truck loading the stolen vehicle from a flooded area.

One of the suspects was seen being transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, with police and Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel accompanying him. His condition is unknown.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

