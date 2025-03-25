POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was fatally stabbed in Pompano Beach following a dispute over a lighter, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 437 SW Second Court Sunday morning and found Charles Scott, 41, suffering from a stab wound.

He was transported to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

BSO homicide detectives identified Hermes Rodriguez, 52, as the suspect. Rodriguez was located and arrested later that day. Investigators said the stabbing stemmed from a dispute over a lighter.

Rodriguez was booked into the Broward County Main Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

