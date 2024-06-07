POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach man was arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office for animal cruelty after 10 dogs were found in distress at a storage facility, authorities said.

According to BSO, on June 3, deputies responded to 91 NE Ninth St. following reports of animal abuse.

They reportedly discovered 10 dogs in a non-ventilated unit, confined in cages encrusted with feces, lacking food, and having minimal, dirty water.

Cassius Ali Cooper, 34, was apprehended on Thursday at Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center while attempting to retrieve the dogs and now faces ten counts of animal cruelty.

He is being held at the Broward County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.