POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was killed and a man was taken to the hospital after they were intentionally struck and dragged by a pickup truck in Pompano Beach, authorities said, leading deputies to locate and arrest the driver responsible.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at an apartment complex along Southwest Eighth Street, near South Cypress Road, just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

First reponders located both victims, later identified as Brenda Hernandez Amaya and Omar Munguia-Henrique. Detectives said they had been struck and dragged by the vehicle.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Hernandez Amaya was having an argument with the suspect, 32-year-old Edwin Amaya, over their shared 2-year-old child.

At one point during the dispute, authorities said, Amaya walked to his Ford F-250 truck, backed up the vehicle and then intentionally put it into drive.

Cellphone video showed the moment the white pickup ran over Hernandez Amaya, the mother of three.

The victim’s mother, Marlenia Amaya Vasquez, and her 10-year-old daughter, Brittany Munguia, spoke with 7News on Sunday.

“Let it be a dream. Tell me it’s not true,” said Amaya Vasquez in Spanish.

“My mom didn’t like problems. She was a really nice person,” said Munguia.

Munguia said she saw the whole thing. She said her mother was going to dinner with her father, Munguia-Henrique, and her aunts when the driver came at themm pinning her mother against another vehicle.

“He ran into the other truck that was there, and the wheels jumped. Then he backed up, he said he was going – he came to my mom, my mom fell down,” said Munguia. “When my mom fell down, he went backwards, and that’s when my mom got stuck in the wheel.”

Deputies said Amaya then drove into parked cars while Munguia-Henrique hung onto the vehicle. The surviving victim eventually fell to the ground.

Investigators said the suspect abandoned the truck and fled the scene on foot.

Paramedics transported the victims to the hospital where Hernandez Amaya was pronounced dead and Munguia-Henrique was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A short time later, detectives said, deputies located Amaya along the 700 block of South Dixie Highway, about half a mile away from the scene of the incident, and placed him under arrest.

Now a family is left broken. Hernandez Amaya leaves behind three children, ages 2, 10 and 12,

“What I want is my daughter,” said Amaya Vasquez.

Loved ones described the victim as hardworking, humble and dedicated to her family.

“My mom had a lot of love for us. me and my two brothers,” said Munguia.

Amaya was transported the the Broward County Jail where he faces one count of premeditated murder.

Hernandez Amaya’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and burial expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

