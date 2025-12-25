POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - At a fire station in Pompano Beach, first responders and volunteers are getting ready to play Santa in the city’s annual tradition of giving away gifts on Christmas Day.

For more than two decades, the Benevolent Association Christmas Express, hosted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, have been giving away Christmas gifts to families and children who may otherwise not receive any gifts during the holiday season.

At Fire Station 63 on Thursday morning, volunteers and first responders told 7News that there were three U-Haul truck full of toys and that more were on the way.

Every year, these first responders and community volunteers take time out of their own Christmas, away from their families, to give back and put a smile on the faces of so many.

They load up a few trucks and travel to several neighborhoods around Pompano Beach, all with the goal of spreading joy and being there for the community when they need it most.

“Something that looks like a simple toy to us means so much to that family,” one volunteer told 7News. “And where I find my joy is in the faces of the moms, the dads and the grandparents who have tears pouring down their faces because we’re able to help supplement them for Christmas, to be able to put the smiles on those kids’ faces.”

The deliveries are expected to start at 8:30 a.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story about Christmas joy.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.