WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators are now investigating a traffic crash involving a pedestrian in West Park.

The incident happened on Southwest 23rd Street and 56th Avenue on Friday night.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence with investigators and multiple police vehicles in the area.

BSO detectives are now investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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