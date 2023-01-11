DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a toddler tragedy when a 1-year-old came into contact with a dangerous drug. The little boy’s parents are now facing charges.

The boy’s father, Wendy Previl bonded out of jail, Wednesday.

Previl was seen walking out of the jail after being fitted with ankle monitors.

He did not speak to any reporters after he was released.

According to his obituary, Zaire Cenatus was caring, loved to get kisses from his mother and being lifted towards the sky by his father

But it’s his mother and father who Broward Sheriff detectives said are responsible for his tragic death back in September.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking because this child was exposed to the dangerous and lethal drug fentanyl while in the home,” said BSO Spokesperson Carey Codd.

That was back in September at his Deerfield Beach home. Now, months later, his parents were under arrest and being charged with manslaughter.

Fentanyl is one of the most deadly drug in the country.

“Wendy Previl was apparently distributing and selling narcotics and the child’s mother Shaneka Dean was aware of this activity,” said Codd.

His mother Sheneka Dean already bonded out.

The Broward School district confirmed Dean was a teacher at Boyd Anderson High school, and said they will take appropriate action and that she’s no longer working with students.

“When you become a parent, when you decide your going to bring a child into this world, it is your responsibility to be the caretaker of that child and to protect that child to the best of your ability,” said Codd.

Cenatus’ father has a lengthy criminal history, which includes a prior arrest for possession of fentanyl from 2014.

