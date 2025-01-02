COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for the killing of 30 Egyptian geese in Cooper City.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday near Southwest 49th Street and Southwest 120th Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing an off-road vehicle, possibly occupied by four to five young adults, running over the animals in a lake easement between the Flamingo Gardens West subdivision and the Countryside Shops Plaza.

The vehicle was last seen entering the Flamingo Townhomes subdivision.

Brian Schafler spoke with 7News on Sunday about what he described as a bird massacre.

“Where we live, there are maybe, like, 100 geese behind our house, so it was definitely done intentionally,” he said. “They were laughing, they were going back and forth.”

Detectives have obtained video footage of the vehicle and individuals in the area and hope the public can help identify them.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information can also contact Detective Charoudis Dimos with the Special Victims Unit at 954-321-4243 or through the SaferWatch app.

