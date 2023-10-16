OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives have arrested 53-year-old Tibina Louissant for the aggravated manslaughter of her 11-month-old grandson, Josiah Fenelus, who died while in her care, officials said on Monday.

The arrest comes after an investigation into the child’s death revealed a lethal concentration of the prescription antihistamine cyproheptadine in his system, BSO said in a news release.

According to officials, on Aug. 21, 2022, at around 9:30 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting an unresponsive child in the 124 N.W. 40th Court in Oakland Park. BSO Oakland Park District deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded, transporting Josiah Fenelus to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials said detectives discovered that the family had left Josiah in the care of Louissant, his paternal grandmother, over the weekend. While at Louissant’s home, Josiah, who had no known medical issues, became unresponsive. Subsequent investigations by BSO homicide detectives and crime scene investigators revealed the presence of a lethal amount of cyproheptadine in the child’s body.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, determining in October 2022 that Josiah’s cause of death was cyproheptadine toxicity, ruling it a homicide. Toxicology tests on items in Louissant’s home, two baby bottles, confirmed the presence of cyproheptadine. Louissant claimed sole responsibility for preparing Josiah’s bottles.

On Oct. 13, 2022, Louissant was arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child. The final autopsy report on Aug. 14, 2023, confirmed cyproheptadine toxicity as the cause of Josiah’s death.

Louissant was booked into Broward County Main Jail on Friday and released on bond the following day after a court appearance.

According to officials, cyproheptadine is a prescription antihistamine, not approved for use in children under 2, with overdose potentially causing disorientation, hallucinations, coma, and, in severe cases, death.

