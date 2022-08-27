POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 68-year-old man from Pompano Beach.

Dan Garcia was last seen in the area of 2600 Northeast 15th Avenue in Pompano Beach around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Garcia is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and red checkered shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

According to his family, Garcia suffers from medical conditions requiring medication and dementia.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

