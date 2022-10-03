LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A five-year-old child was dropped off at the wrong school and the Broward Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding out who they are.

BSO was notified about a child who was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes around 9 a.m., Monday.

According to the school’s records, the young boy does not appear to be registered at the school.

Deputies were unable to obtain the name of this child or their parents.

Anyone with information on this child is asked to contact BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.