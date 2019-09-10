BSO names first black woman as undersheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has selected the first African-American woman to be Undersheriff of the force.

Sheriff Gregory Tony selected BSO Col. Nichole Anderson to be his second in command.

Anderson has been with BSO for 23 years, achieving ranks of Major and Colonel.

“There is a change in roles and responsibilities, but the mission is still clear: Service,” Anderson said, “service to the agency and service to the community that we serve.”

Anderson replaces Col. Sean Zukowsky, who resigned to spend more time with his family.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.