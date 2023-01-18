LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office motorman was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run incident.

BSO arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 49th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the deputy’s motorcycle lay on the ground.

According to deputies, a black Honda sonata with three people inside hit the deputy.

The deputy was transported to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital with minor injuries.

The search is now on for the suspects who hit the deputy.

The car is missing a bumper and has front-end damage.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

