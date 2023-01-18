LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office motorman had to be transported to the hospital after a driver struck him.

BSO arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 49th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the deputy’s motorcycle lay on the ground.

According to deputies, the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop when he was involved in a crash with other vehicles.

“We were driving down the road, and the officer was trying to make a stop. he had his lights on, adn out of nowhere– I’m not sure where the car came from– but collided with the officer,” said a woman who did not want to be identified.

BSO is not confirming who is responsible for the crash.

“The officer was on the ground,” said the woman. “He was ejected off of his bike. he was just laying in the road, and the other vehicle stopped, looked at the officer and got back in the car and just kept going.

Witnesses claimed a black car left the scene. However, deputies said this was not a hit-and-run, but they continue to investigate.

The deputy was transported to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, on the same day, another Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, who works in the detention department, had to be hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself at a gun range.

Both deputies are expected to be OK.

