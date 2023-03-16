A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is getting ready to retire, but not before he settles s longtime bet with a fellow officer on the force.

Thursday was a special day for BSO motorman Kevin Anderson.

“Getting ready to retire,” he said, “got a couple more weeks left after 34 and a half years. Been on the motorcycle unit for 24 years.”

But before he retires he’s got a score to settle with fellow deputy.

“Deputy Kirby, a guy who I’ve spent almost half my career with, we started school together,” said Anderson.

“We started having competitions and challenging the other squad, and of course our squad would always win,” said Kirby.

As teachers, they both compete in an annual obstacle course competition, zigzaging through cones and performing other maneuvers.

Thursday was a chance for the two to go head to head.

In the end, Anderson settles the score as the winner.

“He’s got nothing else he can say,” said Anderson. “He’s done.”

“I’m glad Kevin won,” said Kirby. “He deserved to win, cause it’s about him.”

Retiring but friends for life.