FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said a 15-year-old girl reported missing has been located.

According to detectives, Shante Biddle was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, in the 2500 block of Northwest Eighth Court in unincorporated Central Broward.

Biddle stands at approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and grey pants.

On Thursday, detectives said Biddle returned home unharmed.

Anyone with information regarding Biddle’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

