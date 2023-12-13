FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said a 15-year-old girl reported missing has been located.

According to detectives, Shante Biddle was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, in the 2500 block of Northwest Eighth Court in unincorporated Central Broward.

Biddle stands at approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and grey pants.

On Thursday, detectives said Biddle returned home unharmed.

Anyone with information regarding Biddle’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox