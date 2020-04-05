BSO members salute deputy who died of COVID-19 as body escorted to funeral home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office gave a somber salute to honor one of their own who lost his life to COVID-19.

Deputies on Saturday lined the streets in a show of support for BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett as his body was escorted from Broward Health North to a funeral home in Dania Beach.

Today, the men and women of the Broward Sheriff's Office lined the streets, honored to salute Deputy Shannon Bennett as his body was escorted from @BrowardHealth North to a Dania Beach funeral home. The BSO family always stands together, bound by the service we provide to others. pic.twitter.com/5e41LSJR1s — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 5, 2020

The 39-year-old and 12-year veteran died Friday after falling ill on March 23.

Bennett was also a school resource officer at Deerfield Beach Elementary School.

BSO Court Bailiff Patrick Johnston shares a heartfelt rendition of Amazing Grace in memory of Deputy Shannon Bennett. Squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today as we stand together to help each other through these challenging times. #wewillneverforget #backtheblue pic.twitter.com/FY5wx4vwbR — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 5, 2020

A fund has been set up in his name to support families of first responders who die from coronavirus. For more information, click here.

