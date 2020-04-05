BSO members salute deputy who died of COVID-19 as body escorted to funeral home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office gave a somber salute to honor one of their own who lost his life to COVID-19.
Deputies on Saturday lined the streets in a show of support for BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett as his body was escorted from Broward Health North to a funeral home in Dania Beach.
The 39-year-old and 12-year veteran died Friday after falling ill on March 23.
Bennett was also a school resource officer at Deerfield Beach Elementary School.
A fund has been set up in his name to support families of first responders who die from coronavirus. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.