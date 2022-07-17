WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a man’s body was found floating in a lake in a Weston neighborhood, triggering an investigation that led to temporary road closures.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding a body floating in the water in the area of Bonaventure Boulevard and Racquet Club Road, just before around 7:40 a.m., Sunday.

BSO’s Dive Team was alerted. Divers arrived to the scene and found an unresponsive man in the water.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Deputies shut down Bonaventure Boulevard at Racquet Club Road, as well as eastbound lanes of Racquet Club Road, for hours while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

Detectives continue to investigate.

