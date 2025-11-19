FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man following a scare at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that prompted the brief evacuation of a terminal.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Angel Orlando Fernandez-Garcia claimed he had a bomb in his bag while at Terminal 4, Tuesday morning.

Officials evacuated both levels of the terminal to allow BSO’s Bomb Squad Unit to conduct a security sweep. No explosive device was found.

The scare did affect some travel plans. Traveler Donna Nicotera said she missed her flight.

“I’m very inconvenienced by that. Yup, I had plans, my family’s waiting on me,” she said.

Deputies detained Fernandez-Garcia and later placed him under arrest. The 35-year-old faces one count of false reporting of a bomb.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.