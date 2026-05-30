OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after being shot by a deputy on Friday evening.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, they responded to reports of a man who had barricaded himself in an Oakland Park apartment with a knife.

The incident took place inside an apartment complex along West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 8th Avenue.

Deputies said preliminary investigation shows 33-year-old Kevin Dominick Almonte was threatening residents before they arrived. Upon their arrival, he retreated inside an apartment.

This led to deputies evacuating residents from their homes as a precaution.

Deputies spent several hours trying to get the man to surrender. However, according to BSO officials, the incident ended with shots being fired after Almonte charged toward deputies with the knife.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews transported the suspect to Broward Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the deputy-involved shooting.

As per BSO policy, the deputy who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative assignment pending further investigation.

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