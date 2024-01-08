WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Tense moments played out in a Weston neighborhood when, authorities said, a man who had barricaded himself inside a home with children inside was injured in a deputy-involved shooting.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Sunday morning showed up to the neighborhood in Weston because of a domestic incident that had happened earlier in Hollywood.

When deputies arrived at the home, located along the 16000 block of Opal Creek Drive, to check on the two children who live inside, investigators said, the man barricaded himself inside the residence while armed with a weapon.

BSO’s SWAT team and negotiators responded to the scene and were able to speak with the man, later identified as 48-year-old Valdemar Milto.

Sometime later, detectives said, Milto, still armed with his weapon, walked out of the home.

A neighbor recorded video of Milto outside the home and also of negotiators trying to talk to him once the suspect was inside a white SUV that was parked in the driveway.

“Sir, your daughters are out here. If you want to speak to them, you need to come out of the car with your hands up and leave the gun in the car,” a negotiator is heard saying in the video.

Moments later, investigators said, an armed encounter ensued between Milto and the deputies that forced two deputies to discharge their firearms.

Authorities said Milto kept on driving until he crashed into a tree, got out of the car and fled on foot. Deputies took him into custody seconds later.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Air Rescue also responded to the scene. Paramedics airlifted Milto to a local hospital to receive treatment for gunshot wounds. It’s unclear how many times he may have been hit and where.

Officials said the two children are OK and were not harmed. No other injuries were reported.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting. The two deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative assignment as the incident is investigated.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.