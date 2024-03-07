WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took a man into custody who, they said, had a suspicious device on him in a West Park neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a disturbance along the 5400 block of Southwest 28th Street and 54th Avenue, just after 1:10 p.m., Thursday.

According to BSO, deputies found a possible what appeared to be hand grenade on the man.

BSO’s Bomb Squad Unit and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded shortly after. Investigators determined the suspicious device was fake.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as authorities focused their investigation on a white Chrysler Pacifica.

During the investigation, deputies found a second suspicious device inside a residence at the scene. That device was also determined to be fake.

Deputies said there is no threat to the public., as they continue to investigate.

