POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a man after a pursuit in Pompano Beach led to a crash that left a bicyclist dead.

Kenroy Jackson Jr. faces a long list of charges that include aggravated fleeing with serious injury or death, aggravated battery on an officer, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and participation in an unlawful race.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the 22-year-old suspect was involved in a street takeover on North Andrews Avenue, just after midnight, Sunday.

Investigators said Jackson sped away when deputies arrived and lost control of his car near Northwest 15th Avenue, sending it into the bike line where the victim was riding.

Detectives said Jackson attempted to flee the crash scene on foot but was taken into custody by deputies.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Eric Gray.

Speaking with 7News, Gray’s mother said her son was on his way home from work at the time of the crash.

