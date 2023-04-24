WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of 18-year-old Kyandre K. Johnbaptiste, who had been riding an electric scooter.

On Saturday, 911 dispatchers received a report of a shooting near the 4100 block of Southwest 30th Street in West Park, at around 7 p.m. BSO deputies quickly responded to the scene and found Johnbaptiste collapsed on the roadway.

He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, where he was pronounced dead.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene detectives were immediately called to the scene to process evidence and interview witnesses.

Authorities are now urging anyone with information to come forward and help with the investigation. BSO Homicide Detective Mike Roque can be reached at 754-800-5383, or tips can be submitted through the SaferWatch app.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

