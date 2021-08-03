COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released surveillance video of a man in connection with the attempted sexual battery of a child and several attempted break-ins in a Cooper City neighborhood.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the footage of the subject seen walking down a street in the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes community, early Monday morning.

Investigators said the man tried to sexually batter a 7-year-old and also tried to break into several homes.

The subject was last seen wearing what appears to be a multicolor shirt, lighter colored pants and dark shoes.

Detectives said they want to identify the man.

If you have any information on the subject or his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

