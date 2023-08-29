TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said a 23-year-old man reported missing from Tamarac has been located.

Enrique De Castro was last seen on Monday, Aug. 28, at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Dixie Beach Circle in Tamarac. Standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds, he is bald with brown eyes and has tattoos on his chest and left arm. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Officials announced he had been located just after 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.