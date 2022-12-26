OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a man who was reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lucious Felder had been last seen along the 5000 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the 33-year-old had been last seen driving a black 2022 Ford Edge.

Felder stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 340 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos in his face, neck and arms, and he was last seen wearing a white hoodie and orange pants.

Late Sunday night, BSO detectives confirmed Felder was found unharmed.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.