DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man out for a bicycle ride in Dania Beach was the victim of antisemitic attack that sent him to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Cellphone video captured workers trying to subdue a man who, authorities said, had just committed a hate crime, Tuesday afternoon.

“The victim told detectives that he was riding his bicycle while he was on the phone speaking in Hebrew when an unknown individual hurled an antisemitic slur at him and punched him in the face,” said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

Investigators said the incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. along Stirling Road.

Surveillance video captured the subject as walked down the sidewalk, then suddenly targeted the young man who was riding a bicycle.

“You can see when the subject approaches the victim who was on the ground,” said St. Louis. “Shortly after he leaves, there’s another verbal altercation that the subject gets into with the workers who had witnessed the incident.”

The footage shows the workers trying to deescalate the situation by trying to get the subject to walk away.

“The subject was dressed wearing a yellow beanie. He also had on a button-down plaid shirt that was open with a blue shirt underneath, and black pants,” said St. Louis. “His clothes are very distinctive.”

Now detectives are hoping someone recognizes the subject and turns him in.

“The Broward Sheriff’s Office does not tolerate any form of antisemitism or any form of hate or prejudice, and we will investigate this to the fullest extent,” said St. Louis.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

