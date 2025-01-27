OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire rang out on Interstate 95 in Broward County, leaving a man dead and shutting down all southbound lanes near Oakland Park Boulevard, authorities said.

Units with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Fort Lauderdale Police and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting near Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 6:15 p.m., Sunday.

First responders arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the patient to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers have shut down all southbound lanes between Cypress Creek Road and Oakland Park Boulevard, They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

BSO homicide detectives are speaking with additional subjects at the scene, as they attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

