BSO: Man killed in shooting near Pompano Beach Walmart

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a man was shot and killed in a Pompano Beach neighborhood near a Walmart store.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units have responded to the scene along the 1900 block of Northeast 49th Street, several blocks away from the large retailer on U.S. 1, Saturday night.

7News cameras captured a deputy going into the Walmart.

Officials said they received a call about the shooting just after 7:15 p.m.

First responders located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident or a gunman, as they continue to investigate.

