NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they were forced to fire after deputies encountered an armed man near Fort Lauderdale in unincorporated Broward County, fatally striking the man.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call of a disturbance with a firearm along the 2500 block of Northwest Ninth Court, just south of Sunrise Boulevard and near Interstate 95, at around 5:35 p.m. on Sunday.

“A John Doe, a caller is advising, is tripping on drugs and walking around with a firearm. Black male, blue shirt, black T-shirt,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Investigators said responding deputies made contact with the person.

“BSO deputies quickly responded to the scene and made contact with this armed individual,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

“We are trying to make commands now to make him come outside. He is just waving at us, so he knows that we’re here,” said an officer in radio transmissions. “Just give us a minute; I’m trying to talk to him, ask him to come out.”

“At some point during contact, shots were fired,” said Grossman.

“Shots fired,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

Detectives have not provided further details about what may have led to the incident. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading this investigation, which is protocol for police-involved shootings.

