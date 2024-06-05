FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took a man into custody after, they said, he drove recklessly while fleeing from deputies on Interstate 95 in Broward County, triggering a chaotic series of events that sent another driver to the hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the department’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response unit were surveilling the subject, who was driving erratically in a Tesla, early Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the subject entered the highway and proceeded to drive at a high rate of speed as detectives were attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

As the driver attempted to flee the scene, he struck a parked vehicle that was disabled on the highway. The motorist then exited out of their car and fled on foot.

As the subject ran across several lanes on the highway, detectives in an unmarked vehicle tried to stop him, but they were hit by another vehicle that was passing, which caused their truck to flip on its side.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the pickup truck was seen flipped over.

The person who struck the unmarked car was transported to an area hospital by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, while V.I.P.E.R. detectives who were in the truck did not suffer any injuries.

BSO established a perimeter in Fort Lauderdale and with the help of a K-9. The driver was eventually found hiding in a loading truck and taken into custody.

Detectives have not disclosed his identity or any charges he is facing.

Details remain scarce as deputies continue their investigation.

