FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man physically attacked a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy outside a Deerfield Beach home, leading to a pursuit that ended with the subject’s capture in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

BSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance along Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard in Deerfield Beach at around 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the subject exited the residence and attacked the deputy before he got into a car and fled the area.

Deputies pursued the subject into Fort Lauderdale, and they were able to take him into custody in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Broward Boulevard.

The subject and the injured deputy were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate.

