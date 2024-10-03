POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after he attacked deputies at a gas station in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call at the RaceTrac on 599 West Atlantic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, BSO said that a man “became irate and attacked two deputies”, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

One deputy sustained a bite injury to his ear.

BSO said that both deputies transported themselves to area hospitals for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody, and detectives from BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.

