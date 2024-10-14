POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after coming under fire at a Pompano Beach gas station.

It happened at the Race Trac on West Atlantic Boulevard around 5p.m., Sunday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office say, the man died by the time first responders arrived.

One person was taken into custody.

The identities of the victim nor the suspect have not been released.

