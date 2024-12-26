DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died, days after being struck by a vehicle in Dania Beach.

According to BSO detectives, shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, 39-year-old Gregory Ornstein-Bowers was traveling westbound on Sterling Road in a 2024 Hyundai Tucson through the center lane.

Simultaneously, 60-year-old James Small was traveling on an electric scooter southbound across Sterling Road.

Ornstein-Bowers told detectives that he didn’t see Small until he was in front of him, causing him to swerve to avoid a crash. However, the vehicle struck the left side of the scooter, resulting in Small being ejected onto the center lane.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Small to Memorial Regional Hospital.

A few days after the crash, on Christmas, he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is still ongoing.

