FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pursuit involving Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and an armed man in Fort Lauderdale led to an encounter near a Tri-Rail station where “multiple deputies were forced to fire,” leaving the man dead, authorities said.

7News cameras captured BSO detectives after they cordoned off Southwest First Street near 21st Terrace, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said this all started at a home in the area where deputies were called out for a domestic situation involving a gun.

But by the time deputies responded to the home, authorities said, the armed man was already gone.

“The armed adult male subject had fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Detectives said deputies chased the subject.

“Following a pursuit, there was an encounter between deputies and that individual in this area,” said Codd. “During that encounter, deputies were forced to fire their weapons.”

The man would not survive.

Dozens of deputies spent the day collecting evidence near the man’s body, Later on, they were seen looking into a gray SUV on the street.

Investigators said they ended up finding a gun in the area.

As for what exactly triggered deputies to fire, detectives did not say.

“That is something that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating at this time,” said Codd.

Just before 10:30 p.m., deputies took down the crime scene tape and cleared the area.

All of the deputies who discharged their firearms have been placed on administratice leave while the FDLE investigates this shooting.

A spokesperson with Tri-Rail said their train service was not affected.

