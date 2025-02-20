LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after a domestic shooting took place in Lighthouse Point, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lighthouse Point Police Officers responded to a domestic disturbance near the 2600 block of Northeast 49th Street in Lighthouse Point.

Upon arrival, investigators said, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was seen being taken out from the home in a stretcher by paramedics.

7News cameras captured detectives entering and exiting the home as they attempt to piece together what occurred.

While deputies haven’t said whether or not they have anyone in custody, 7News obtained a video showing a woman being handcuffed.

Neighbors said the woman that was handcuffed lives in the home.

“I saw my neighbors working on their cars. There was a girl and a man, they were just talking like everything seemed fine,” said neighbor Joey Stazzone. “It really shocked me, not gonna lie. I’ve never actually seen this before in my entire life.”

Detectives with BSO’s Homicide Unit detectives are investigating this isolated incident.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

