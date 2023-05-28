POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man charged in connection to the shooting death of a toddler left a gun unattended inside a Pompano Beach apartment, authorities said.

Thirty-three-year-old 33 year old Lius Appolon appeared before a Broward County Circuit judge on Sunday.

The suspects faces one count of manslaughter other than by vehicle.

“I do find probable cause,” said the presiding judge.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said Appolon left the firearm unattended inside a unit at an apartment complex along the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting, just after 1:45 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics airlifted the 2-year-old victim to an area hospital, where the patient was pronounced dead.

Appolon was later taken into custody and placed under arrest.

Investigators said it remains unclear how and whether the suspect knew the child or who pulled the trigger.

Representatives with BSO’s Child Protective Investigation Section were contacted

Appolon is being held on a $50,000 bond, as the investigation into the shooting continues. As of Sunday night, he has not bonded out.

