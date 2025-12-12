TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The man behind a fatal hit-and-run in Tamarac was driven to jail, authorities said.

Demetrius Etienne faces charges of leaving an accident causing death and tampering with evidence.

The 23-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the Nov. 22 crash that took place near the 5000 block of North State Road 7.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, surveillance video of the crash shows the pedestrian as he crossed the southbound lanes of the roadway, just north of Commercial Boulevard, when Etienne’s silver Toyota Camry sideswiped him, striking the victim with the front bumper.

As the victim lay on the roadway, detectives said, an unknown black sedan ran him over and continued traveling southbound.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to an area hospital, where he died days later.

Etienne is being held on a $55,000 bond.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.