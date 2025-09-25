DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested after detectives say he scammed an elderly person out of more than $20,000 in a bank fraud scheme in Deerfield Beach.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach District said they began investigating after receiving a tip from the South Florida Fraud Task Force and the FBI.

Investigators said the victim received a call from someone posing as a Wells Fargo employee, followed by another caller claiming to be an “investigator.”

The victim was instructed to withdraw more than $20,000 in cash and send it to an address in Deerfield Beach, BSO said.

According to BSO, the money was traced to Omari Burke, who allegedly posted photos of the cash on social media bragging about the scam.

Burke was arrested Sept. 16 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on charges including obtaining property over $20,000 by fraud, money laundering, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, defrauding a financial institution and grand theft from a person 65 or older.

Detectives believe Burke and others may have carried out similar schemes targeting seniors, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are urging residents to be cautious of phone and online scams, reminding the public that banks and government agencies will never ask for money, personal information or debit cards over the phone.

Anyone in a BSO jurisdiction who believes they may have been a victim of a similar scam is asked to call BSO’s non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357).

