POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a man who, they said, attacked an elderly passenger while riding the bus in Pompano Beach.

Detectives for the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested 33-year-old Maurice Bradwell on Friday.

Investigators said the attack happened near the 600 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, at approximately 12:40 p.m. on March 5.

Witnesses told deputies that the elderly victim was sitting alone on the bus when Bradwell walked up and began cursing at him.

Due to the suspect’s aggressive behavior, detectives said, the transit driver stopped the bus and asked the passengers to exit.

When the elderly man approached the driver to ask why the bus was stopped, that’s when, authorities said, Bradwell attacked the elderly person without warning.

Investigators said the attack knocked the elderly man’s cellphone out of his hand and left him unconscious. Bradwell then allegedly took the man’s phone and exited the bus.

The elderly man was transported to Broward Health North to be treated for multiple injuries.

Bradwell faces charges for aggravated battery on a person over 65 years of age and aggravated robbery.

