NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children arrested a man in North Lauderdale who, they say, was extorting a 14-year-old online for explicit photos.

20-year-old Ygremerley Junior Murat was accused of attempting to solicit nude photos from a teenager online in December of 2024.

Murat allegedly began commenting on the victim’s post, offering compliments before eventually asking for nude photos. The victim would send him the explicit material before soon finding herself on the receiving end of extortive messages from Murat, threatening to post her photos on social media unless she sent more pictures.

The victim then ceased all contact with the subject and notified her mother.

Detectives would serve a search warrant at Murat’s residence near Southwest 80th Terrace and Fourth Place in North Lauderdale on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they discovered several explicit videos of underaged girls, causing Murat to confess to his crimes.

He faces several charges of extortion and solicitation of a child.

Officials believe there to be additional victims.

This is an ongoing investigation.

