POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a man in Pompano Beach after a heated argument between him and his wife turned violent.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a stabbing incident at an apartment on South Flagler Drive in Pompano Beach, around 1 a.m. Friday.

Deputies said the couple got into an argument when the husband pulled out a knife and stabbed his wife. Then, he stabbed himself.

7News cameras captured blood on the pavement of the apartment.

Both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.

