POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, authorities said, he opened fire at deputies who responded to a gas station in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person at the Valero station in the area of 1 North Federal Highway, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

“When deputies arrived on scene, an unknown suspect, later identified as Justin Crawford, began shooting at the responding deputies,” said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

Surveillance video captured the threat deputies faced. One deputy is seen ducking behind a cruiser with his gun drawn.

Moments later, another cruise is seen pulling up to the gas station, as a man walks toward deputies with his hands up. Another deputy is also seen with his gun drawn.

Deputies said they were not forced to return fire.

“A short time later, the suspect disarmed himself, surrendered and was taken into custody without incident,” said St. Louis.

Cellphone video also captured the moment deputies walked in formation as they approached Crawford and handcuffed him.

BSO officials later confirmed they placed Crawford, 34, under arrest.

“This is an example of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day when going to work,” said St. Louis. “These deputies responded to a call, showed up to help and were met by gunfire that could have easily taken their lives.”

Crawford was first taken to a local hospital to be treated for an unrelated injury before being taken to jail.

No deputies were injured.

“Thankfully in this case, these deputies were able to go home to their families,” said St. Louis.

A witness said the deputies did not shoot back because there were so many innocent bystanders at the gas station at the time.

Crawford has been charged with four counts of attempted felony murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.