BSO, loved ones surprise 6-year-old battling cancer with birthday parade

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida girl who is battling cancer was greeted with a special birthday parade.

This past weekend’s celebration for 6-year-old Vanessa took place after Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Zaida Rojas learned about the girl’s dream to become a police officer.

Rojas sprang into action and planned the celebration along with deputies from BSO’s North Lauderdale, Oakland Park, and Pompano Beach districts, as well as Vanessa’s family and friends.

The parade highlighted the girl’s battle with cancer and a genetic disease.

Vanessa was showered with gifts, including a bicycle and gift cards.

The community also showed their support through social media.

