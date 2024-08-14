NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — The search is on for a missing 13-year-old teenage girl who went missing from central Broward near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said Qaniyah Dukes was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Street.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts.

Dukes stands tall at approximately five feet and two inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Dukes’ whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or call the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

