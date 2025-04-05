LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes.

Detectives said the attack occurred Friday near Northwest 50th Avenue and 34th Street.

The 81-year-old victim told deputies that the unknown subject threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

While she yelled, two people ran to her aid.

The witnesses told deputies that they saw the man on top of the victim, but the subject then stood up and fled the scene.

Officials released surveillance images which they hope can identify and locate the subject.

He is believed to be an unhoused individual.

If you have any information on this subject or know his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

